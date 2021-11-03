RCMP Seize Drugs, Weapons on Skownan First Nation













Manitoba RCMP have charged a man following a search that turned up drugs, cash and weapons on Skownan First Nation.

Police executed a search warrant at a residence on October 29, where officers located cocaine, cannabis, cash, firearms and drug-related paraphernalia.

A 28-year-old area man was arrested and later released to appear in court on January 18, 2022 in Dauphin. He faces charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking as well as several firearm-related offences.

Winnipegosis RCMP continue to investigate.