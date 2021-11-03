Attempted Furnace Theft Knocks Out Suspects













WINNIPEG — Two would-be thieves were knocked unconscious after police say they broke into a vacant home and attempted to steal the furnace.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Stella Avenue on the evening of October 30, where residents reported an odour of natural gas, which could be smelled outside.

Police located two unresponsive men in the house who had become overcome by the noxious gas fumes. It’s believed when they were attempting the theft, the gas feed became dislodged, causing the leak, which rendered them unconscious.

The suspects were brought outside and regained consciousness. They were assessed and treated by paramedics on scene.

Manitoba Hydro attended to repair the damage and secure the leak.

Two men in their 40s were detained and later released without charges.