RCMP Seize Weapons Cache in Bagot













A report of a fired gun in Bagot, Manitoba has resulted in the seizure of two dozen firearms by RCMP.

Officers with the Portage la Prairie detachment responded to the call on October 31 at around 1 a.m. approximately 25 kilometres west of Portage.

Police determined a man had fired a handgun after leaving a social gathering in the community. Nobody was injured.

The 34-year-old man from Bagot was arrested without incident. Police searched his home and found 24 rifles, shotguns, and handguns, as well as ammunition and prohibited magazines. The suspect faces several charges related to the use, possession, and storage of firearms.

He was released to appear in court at a later date.