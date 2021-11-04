154 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Thursday; 5 Deaths













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 154 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 64,083.

Five additional deaths were also reported:

A man in his 80s from Southern Health (reported Tuesday) linked to an unspecified variant of concern

A woman in her 70s from Southern Health (reported Wednesday) linked to an unspecified variant of concern

A man in his 80s from Prairie Mountain Health (reported Wednesday) linked to an unspecified variant of concern

A man in his 40s from Southern Health (reported Thursday) linked to an unspecified variant of concern

A man in his 80s from Southern Health (reported Thursday) linked to an unspecified variant of concern

Health officials say there are 1,145 active cases, 61,685 people have recovered, and 86 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 19 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,253.

409 new cases of the virus have been identified since Monday: 127 cases on Tuesday, Nov. 2; 128 cases on Wednesday, Nov. 3; and 154 cases today. This includes:

31 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

80 cases in the Northern health region

49 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

149 cases in the Southern Health region

100 cases in the Winnipeg health region

3,644 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 1,101,265.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.