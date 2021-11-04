Nearly 12,000 Pills Stolen from Manitoba Pharmacy













Manitoba RCMP are investigating the theft of several thousand pills from a pharmacy in MacGregor.

The owner reported to police that the pharmacy had been broken into sometime overnight on October 26, where the suspects made off with nearly 11,700 pills consisting of opiates, narcotics and controlled drugs.

RCMP say this is the second reported incident of prescription pills being stolen in the last few days and they’re warning the public of the dangers of ingesting any prescription medication without the consent of a medical professional.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Treherne RCMP at (204) 723-2024 or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.