Manitoba Hotels Looking to Fill Vacant Positions













WINNIPEG — Manitoba’s hotel industry is about to embark on a hiring blitz as pandemic restrictions ease and more people begin travelling for leisure again.

The Manitoba Hotel Association is holding its first virtual career fair to entice those looking for new opportunities to fill this gap.

“We’re working on behalf of our member hotels to get people in the door — both as guests and staff,” says Scott Jocelyn, president and CEO of the Manitoba Hotel Association.

“Right now, with the economy beginning to reopen, we’re focusing on getting them the help they need to make their guests’ stays great. The virtual career fair will make it easy to apply for any hotel job anywhere in the province through one web portal.”

The Five Star Jobs career fair is accepting résumés online for an array of full- and part-time hospitality positions in Winnipeg, Brandon, Steinbach, Thompson and other areas of the province.

“This is an excellent opportunity for Manitobans to discover new and rewarding careers with hotels,” added Jocelyn. “We know that hotels play a vital role in our communities and in the health of our whole economy. We’re excited to help our members get up to full staffing levels with this job fair.”