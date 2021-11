WINNIPEG — Two women are facing charges after a string of armed commercial robberies over the past month.

Winnipeg police say the three robberies occurred on Empress Street and Regent Avenue on October 7 and October 15, as well as on November 3.

Approximately $3,000 in merchandise was stolen and in each instance, staff were threatened with a weapon.

The two women, in their 20s, were arrested in connection with the robberies. They remain in custody.