











WINNIPEG — With temperatures dropping and days becoming shorter, it might be time to think about winter vehicle maintenance.

CAA Manitoba is reminding drivers to get their vehicles ready before the first blustery day of the season.

“It’s time to prepare your vehicle by installing winter tires and getting your battery checked by a professional,” says Heather Mack, manager of government and community relations at CAA Manitoba.

“We are encouraging motorists to be winter wise and plan ahead for heavy snowfalls, slippery road conditions and frigid temperatures before they happen.”

Mack says winter tires give you much better traction and stay flexible in cold temperatures over all-season tires, whether there’s snow on the ground or not. Once the temperature consistently dips below 7°C, all-seasons become less reliable.