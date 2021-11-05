Man Struck and Killed by Vehicle on Garden Hill First Nation













Island Lake RCMP are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a vehicle on Garden Hill First Nation.

The collision happened just before 9 p.m. Thursday on the main road in the community. Police say the 62-year-old victim was taken to the local nursing station and later pronounced deceased.

The 56-year-old man driving the vehicle wasn’t injured and spoke with police at the nursing station.

It’s believed dark lighting conditions and the pedestrian’s dark clothing were factors in the crash. Alcohol and speed weren’t involved.