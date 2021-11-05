Crane Work Closes Portion of Hargrave Street













WINNIPEG — Crane work will temporarily close a portion of Hargrave Street this weekend.

The city says the closure, which began Friday morning, will run on northbound Hargrave between St. Mary Avenue and Graham Avenue until 6 p.m. on Sunday, November 7. Pedestrian access will be maintained.

Access to the parkade at 266 Hargrave Street will continue via Donald Street and Graham Avenue.

Motorists are advised to use an alternate route and to plan for additional travel time to reach their destinations.