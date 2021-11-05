Man Accidentally Shoots Himself in Centennial Apartment: Police













Winnipeg police say a shooting that occurred within a Centennial neighbourhood apartment on Thursday was an accident.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Alexander Avenue at around 5:45 p.m. for a report of shots fired within a suite.

A round entered a tenant’s unit, but luckily didn’t injure the occupants inside, including children.

Police determined the shots came from a neighbouring suite but found there to be no imminent threat upon conducting a search.

Later in the evening, hospital staff contacted police regarding a man who had come in with a gunshot injury. Police executed a search warrant on the man’s residence and seized a firearm. It’s believed the suspect had accidentally discharged a gun, shooting himself and causing a round to fire into the next suite.

The 19-year-old Winnipeg man, who hasn’t been named, was arrested and faces several weapons charges, including failing to comply with a probation order.

The accused remains in hospital.