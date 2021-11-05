Zoo Lights Returning to Assiniboine Park Zoo













WINNIPEG — A festive colourful tradition is returning to Assiniboine Park Zoo this holiday season.

Zoo Lights will twinkle and glisten over 32 nights beginning November 26 until January 2, 2022.

“Launched in 2019, Zoo Lights is a fun, joyful event that has been embraced by Winnipeggers, Manitobans, and visitors to our city. We are so excited to bring it back,” said Laura Cabak, director of communications and public relations, Assiniboine Park Conservancy.

“The light displays are simply phenomenal and every year there is something new to see!”

The attraction is spread out over a 2-kilometre loop and contains nearly 1.5 million lights. Clark Griswold would be proud.

Live music and entertainment will be offered this year in two heated event tents at oppositive ends of the zoo. Food and beverage service will be available at the Zoo’s Tundra Grill restaurant, Winston’s concession, and both entertainment tents.

Tickets go on sale beginning Wednesday, November 10 and must be purchased in advance either online or at the zoo entrance during daytime hours of operation. Zoo Lights will be open nightly from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Visit ZooLightsWpg.ca for more information.