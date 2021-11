Winnipeg police are investigating a homicide after a man was assaulted early Sunday in the area of Burrows Avenue and Aikins Street.

Police responded to the scene just before 2 a.m. and began to provide emergency first aid to the victim. He was transported to hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced deceased.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the homicide unit at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).