156 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Monday; 9 Deaths













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 156 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 64,701.

Nine additional deaths were also reported:

A woman in her 40s from Northern health region linked to an unspecified variant of concern (reported Friday)

A woman in her 90s from Prairie Mountain Health linked to an unspecified variant of concern and the outbreak at Benito Personal Care Home (reported Friday)

A man in his 70s from Prairie Mountain Health and linked to the outbreak at Health Sciences Centre GD2 (reported Friday)

A woman in her 70s from Prairie Mountain Health linked to an unspecified variant of concern (reported Saturday)

A woman in her 80s from Prairie Mountain Health linked to the outbreak at Benito Personal Care Home (reported Saturday)

A man in his 70s from Southern Health (reported Saturday)

A woman in her 70s from Southern Health (reported Saturday)

A woman in her 80s from Winnipeg health region linked to an unspecified variant of concern (reported Sunday)

A woman in her 70s from Southern Health (reported Sunday)

Health officials say there are 1,377 active cases, 62,062 people have recovered, and 112 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 18 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,256.

624 new cases of the virus have been identified since Friday: 130 cases on Friday, Nov. 5; 183 cases on Saturday, Nov. 6; 155 cases Sunday, Nov. 7; and 156 cases today. This includes:

49 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

53 cases in the Northern health region

98 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

245 cases in the Southern Health region

179 cases in the Winnipeg health region

2,567 laboratory tests were completed yesterday bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 1,113,563.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.