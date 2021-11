Manitoba RCMP are treating a woman’s death on Fisher River Cree Nation over the weekend as a homicide.

Police were called to a residence on Saturday just before 3 a.m. where an 18-year-old woman was located with life-threatening injuries. A 16-year-old boy was found suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman was transported to hospital and succumbed to her injuries on Sunday.

Fisher Branch RCMP continue to investigate.