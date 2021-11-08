Manitoba Government Offers Cash for Training as COVID-19 Numbers Rise Again













By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is offering a new subsidy for businesses and non-profit groups who need to train employees as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Employers can get up to $2,500 per employee, to a maximum of $75,000, for any training course offered by a third party.

Jobs Minister Jon Reyes says the money will help businesses that have had to adapt to the pandemic’s realities.

The program is being run along with Economic Development Winnipeg and the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce.

The province’s COVID-19 numbers are rising.

Health officials are reporting 494 new cases and six deaths over the last three days.

The five-day test positivity rate is 5.4 per cent across Manitoba and 2.7 per cent in Winnipeg.