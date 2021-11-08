Man Dies in Police Custody After Osborne Street Arrest













Manitoba’s Independent Investigation Unit is looking into a fatality after a man was taken into custody by Winnipeg police last week.

Police were called to Osborne Street the evening of November 4 for a report of a man on the road being aggressive and acting erratically. The man was detained, handcuffed and subsequently collapsed.

CPR was administered by the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service, which was also on the scene. The man was taken to St. Boniface Hospital and later pronounced deceased.

Witnesses or other individuals who have information or video footage that may assist investigators are asked to contact the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.