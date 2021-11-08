Man in Nunavut Dead After Manitoba RCMP Respond to Shooting in Rankin Inlet













By The Canadian Press

RANKIN INLET, Nunavut — Nunavut RCMP say a 22-year-old man in Rankin Inlet is dead after what they describe as a shooting incident involving Mounties from outside the territory.

Local police say they responded to a disturbance involving intoxicated males around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday when a male allegedly obtained a rifle before being spotted walking in town and shooting toward police officers.

Police allege the man then took a truck at gunpoint and drove outside the town’s limits where he was held for several hours.

The Manitoba RCMP Emergency Response Team was deployed to Rankin Inlet, and Mounties in Nunavut say officers were involved in a shooting with the male.

They offered no other details about the man’s death and did not release his identity.

The Ottawa Police Service, which investigates all serious incidents involving police in Nunavut, will probe the incident.