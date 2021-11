Manitoba RCMP are investigating the discovery of human remains that were recently found near the store of the Winnipeg River on Sagkeeng First Nation (Fort Alexander).

Officers from the Powerview detachment responded on November 5 at around 1:30 p.m. Along with an anthropologist, a search of the area was conducted.

The remains were removed under the guidance of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the anthropologist and are currently being examined.

RCMP continue to investigate.