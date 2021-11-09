What’s Open and Closed on Remembrance Day in Winnipeg













Here’s what’s open, closed or operating on a reduced schedule in Winnipeg as Canada pauses to remember our veterans on Remembrance Day, Thursday, November 11.

Shopping Centres

Kildonan Place — 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Grant Park — 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg — 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Polo Park — 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

St. Vital Centre — 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Manitoba Liquor Marts

Most Winnipeg Liquor Mart locations will be open on Remembrance Day at 1 p.m. until regular closing times. For a complete list of hours, visit LiquorMarts.ca/hours.

Assiniboine Park & Zoo

The zoo is open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on November 11.

Canadian Museum for Human Rights

Open on November 11 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

A poppy-red tower will glow atop the Canadian Museum for Human Rights all this week in honour of Indigenous Veterans Day today and Remembrance Day on Thursday. Free admission will be extended to veterans and to active serving members of the Canadian Armed Forces, including reservists and cadets, and their families (up to a total of four people) until November 13.

Manitoba Museum

Open on November 11 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

City of Winnipeg Civic Offices

All civic offices are closed on Thursday, November 11.

Recycling/Garbage Collection

Recycling, garbage, and yard waste will not be collected on Thursday, November 11, 2021. If your collection day falls on or after the holiday, please put your carts and yard waste out one day later for this week only.

The Brady Road Resource Management Facility (Brady Road Landfill) and all 4R Winnipeg Depots are closed on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

Winnipeg Transit

On Thursday, November 11, Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule.

To honour the men and women who have sacrificed for our country, the City of Winnipeg will be offering free transit service on November 11 to armed forces veterans, current serving personnel, including cadets and reservists, and one companion.

Those who wish to use this free service may do so by wearing a military uniform, or by presenting military identification or CF1 card at the time of boarding. When displaying one of the above, the individual should also identify their companion to the operator.

Libraries

All Winnipeg Public Libraries will be closed on Thursday, November 11.

Arenas, Fitness & Leisure Centres

Arenas, indoor pools, and fitness & leisure Centres will be closed on Thursday, November 11, with the exception of the following sites:

Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex — 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Margaret Grant Pool — 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Pan Am — 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Animal Services Agency

The Animal Services Agency will be closed on Thursday, November 11.

Cemeteries

Brookside, Transcona, and St. Vital cemeteries are open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.