All Manitoba Adults Eligible for Third COVID-19 Dose













WINNIPEG — All Manitobans 18 and over are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster shot.

The province says the third dose can be given if it’s been a minimum of six months from the second shot, except in very limited circumstances.

The province is also recommending the third dose to individuals who are at an increased risk of serious illness from COVID-19, their caregivers and close contacts.

A total of 2,109,981 doses of vaccine have been administered in Manitoba.

The following pop-up vaccine clinics are being held in Winnipeg this week:

Friday, November 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at NorWest on Alexander, 1880 Alexander Ave.

Friday, November 12 and Saturday, Nov. 13 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at St. Vital Centre near Hudson’s Bay, 86-1225 St. Mary’s Rd.

Saturday, November 13 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kildonan Place near the food court, 1555 Regent Ave. W.