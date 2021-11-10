Manitoba RCMP Officer Charged with Unsafe Firearm Storage













A Manitoba RCMP officer has been charged following an investigation into the unsafe storage of a firearm.

The Independent Investigation Unit took the lead into a probe surrounding the incident, which occurred when the officer was off-duty in eastern Manitoba on May 7, 2021.

Cst. Christopher Leroux has been issued a summons to appear in St. Pierre-Jolys Provincial Court for unsafe storage of a firearm and mischief on November 23, 2021.

There were no reported injuries or other incidents related to the storage of the firearm.