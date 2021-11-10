Goldeyes Open 2022 Season May 13 at Shaw Park













The Winnipeg Goldeyes will play 50 home games at Shaw Park next season, giving fans plenty of opportunities to see the American Association baseball club in summer action.

The 2022 season schedule was released on Wednesday, setting the stage for each of the east and west division teams.

Winnipeg will open their season at home on Friday, May 13 against visiting Fargo-Moorhead. The two teams will meet again the next two consecutive nights on May 14 and 15.

The Fish have a day off in between before welcoming Sioux Falls for three games May 17-19.

The scheduled first pitch times at Shaw Park are 6:35 p.m. (Monday-Friday), 6:05 p.m. (Saturday), and 1:05 p.m. (Sunday). Two exceptions take place Thursday, May 19 versus Sioux Falls (11:05 a.m.), and the regular-season finale on Monday, September 5 versus Sioux Falls (1:05 p.m.).

The Goldeyes face each of their west division rivals four different series (two home and two away), while squaring off against the six teams in the east twice (one home and one away).

In total, Winnipeg fans will be treated to 50 games at the downtown ballpark, including eight weekends.

The Goldeyes’ longest homestand and road trip of the season both take place in August. They host nine consecutive games at Shaw Park from August 8-18, before immediately departing for a 10-game road trip August 19-28.

Road game times will be announced in the coming weeks.

The American Association has also expanded its playoff format for 2022. The top four teams by winning percentage in each division will qualify, and play two best-of-three series to determine who advances to the best-of-five American Association Finals.

The complete season schedule can be viewed by visiting Goldeyes.com.