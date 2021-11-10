Winnipeg’s Yard Waste Collection Ending for the Season













Winnipeg’s yard waste collection is coming to an end for the season.

City residents will have until November 26 to have their yard waste collected until next spring.

Yard waste collection in “area A” will end the week of November 15 – 19, 2021

Yard waste collection in “area B” will end the week of November 22 – 26, 2021

There will be no collection on Remembrance Day on Thursday. If your collection day falls on or after the holiday, your recycling, garbage, and yard waste will be collected one day later for that week only.

Residents can put their yard waste in any reusable container without a lid (e.g., plastic tubs, old blue boxes, old metal or plastic garbage containers), cardboard boxes or paper yard waste bags

Halloween pumpkins are accepted in the yard waste collection program, as long as candles and decorations are removed.