Heavy Snow, Strong Winds Knock Out Power in Parts of Southern Manitoba













By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — Heavy snow and strong winds knocked out power to parts of southern Manitoba and forced the closure of the Trans-Canada Highway at the Ontario boundary.

The RCMP warned motorists to avoid any unnecessary travel.

Manitoba Hydro estimated that about 10,000 customers were without power due to the storm and said service might not be restored until Friday.

Bruce Owen, a spokesman for Manitoba Hydro, said many of the outages were in the Interlake and Selkirk areas.

Environment Canada said a low-pressure weather system over the American Midwest would continue to bring snow and strong winds to southern Manitoba until Thursday night.

It said Winnipeg was likely to see up to 15 centimetres of snow.

— With files from CTV Winnipeg