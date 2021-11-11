Southbound Lanes Closed on St. James Bridge













WINNIPEG — Two southbound lanes on the St. James Bridge closed this morning at 6 a.m. for bridge maintenance.

The city says the closure will be in effect until Monday, November 15 at 6 a.m.

A single median lane over the bridge to eastbound Academy Road will remain open, however, there will be no direct access to Kenaston Boulevard from the bridge. Motorists are advised to allow additional travel time and use alternate routes such as the Maryland or Moray street bridges to cross the Assiniboine River and access Kenaston Boulevard.

Winnipeg Transit will be rerouted during the closures.