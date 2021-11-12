Woman Charged After Cocaine, Shotgun Seized from City Home













A 23-year-old woman has been charged with multiple offences after suspicious activity at a city residence led police to obtain a search warrant.

Officers searched a home in the 200 block of Rosedale Avenue on October 18 after receiving multiple tips from the community.

Investigators found 9.5 kilograms of cocaine with a value of $380,000, a sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun and $280 in cash.

Samantha Rose Graham has been charged with several offences, including drug trafficking and weapons charges.

She remains in custody.