Woman Charged After Cocaine, Shotgun Seized from City Home

A 23-year-old woman has been charged with multiple offences after suspicious activity at a city residence led police to obtain a search warrant.
Officers searched a home in the 200 block of Rosedale Avenue on October 18 after receiving multiple tips from the community.
Investigators found 9.5 kilograms of cocaine with a value of $380,000, a sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun and $280 in cash.
Samantha Rose Graham has been charged with several offences, including drug trafficking and weapons charges.
She remains in custody.