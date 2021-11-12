Winnipeg Teen Injured After Being Pushed into Traffic













A 16-year-old Winnipeg boy was sent to hospital on Monday after being pushed into oncoming traffic by an unknown suspect.

Police say the victim, as well as another 16-year-old boy, were walking eastbound on the north sidewalk of Ness Avenue, near Sturgeon Heights Collegiate, on the afternoon of November 8.

An unidentified suspect charged at the victims and pushed one of them into oncoming traffic. The victim was shoved into the path of an oncoming semi-truck that was westbound on Ness in the right curb lane. He made contact with the semi and was then projected toward a pickup truck that was also westbound on Ness.

Police say both drivers saw the attack and slowed their speed, lessening potential injuries.

The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition but has since been upgraded to stable.

Many people were in the area at the time and may have witnessed the attack. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at (204) 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).