‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ Program Returns for 14th Year

WINNIPEG — An annual holiday program that matches local seniors with a Christmas gift to open is back for the 14th year.

The Be a Santa to a Senior program from Home Instead has partnered with Amazon Business for the second year in a row to continue contactless gift-giving amid the pandemic.

“We’ve all experienced feelings of loneliness during the pandemic, and seniors are at a particularly high risk for isolation,” said Julie Donaldson, owner of the Home Instead office serving Winnipeg.

“Be a Santa to a Senior shows the older adults in our community that they are valued and thought of during the holidays.”

The gifts collected, which are often necessity items such as toiletries, clothing and blankets, make a big impact and help seniors in Winnipeg combat the holiday blues.

Approximately 6,000 seniors in the Winnipeg area will receive a gift this holiday season through the program.

“A small act of kindness can make a big difference. And a heartfelt gift brightens the lives of older adults who may feel alone during the season,” added Donaldson. “Finding ways to care and support one another is important now more than ever and we are grateful for the community’s involvement every year.”

Members of the community can visit BeASantatoaSenior.com and enter their postal code to view wish lists for local seniors on Amazon Business through December 13, 2021.