157 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Monday; 4 Deaths

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 157 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 65,763.

Four additional deaths were also reported:

A woman in her 90s from Prairie Mountain Health region linked to an unspecified variant of concern (reported Sunday)

A woman in her 50s from Interlake–Eastern health region linked to an unspecified variant of concern (reported Sunday)

A woman in her 100s from Interlake–Eastern health region linked to an unspecified variant of concern (reported Sunday)

A man in his 80s from Southern Health region (reported Monday)

Health officials say there are 1,499 active cases, 62,991 people have recovered, and 111 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 24 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,273.

399 new cases of the virus have been identified since Friday: 140 cases on Saturday, Nov. 13; 102 cases on Sunday, Nov. 14; and 157 cases today. This includes:

31 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

68 cases in the Northern health region

36 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

119 cases in the Southern Health region

145 cases in the Winnipeg health region

2,589 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 1,132,908.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.