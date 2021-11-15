More Snow on the Way for Manitoba: Environment Canada

WINNIPEG — Manitobans who finished digging themselves out after two days of relentless winter-like weather are in store for more precipitation in parts of the province.

A special weather statement has been issued for the central and northern portions of the province, including Moose Lake and The Pas.

Environment Canada says the system will approach Manitoba on Tuesday and carry into Tuesday night.

“This weather system will bring snow to parts of central and northern Manitoba. Current indications are that somewhere between 10 and 25 cm of snow can be expected, especially in a line from The Pas to Island Lake,” the statement reads.

South of the snow, a band of freezing rain is likely, causing slippery conditions.

Winnipeg will remain mostly untouched until Wednesday, when the southern parts of the province will likely see between 2-4 cm of snow.