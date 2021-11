A Winnipeg police officer was assaulted by an unknown suspect over the weekend while guarding an individual at a hospital.

Police say the suspect lunged at one of the officers at around 7 p.m. and grabbed hold of their service firearm.

While the officers tried to take control of the suspect he continued to assault them while being taken into custody.

Miles Howard Mentuck, 37, has been charged with two counts of assaulting a peace officer and disarming a peace officer. He remains in custody.