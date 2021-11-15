Dispute with Neighbour Ends in Souris Shooting

Manitoba RCMP arrested a man last week following the report of shots being fired at a residence in Souris.

Officers responded on Friday night just before 10 p.m. and found no one had been injured.

Police determined two neighbours had been involved in a verbal altercation at one residence when the suspect left to go home. A short time later, the suspect returned to the neighbour’s home with a firearm and pointed it at the neighbour, who was outside his residence. The suspect then fired at the neighbour. The neighbour was able to get back into the residence, and the suspect left.

Bryson Renwick, 26, was arrested and two firearms were seized. Renwick is charged with several firearms-related offences.

RCMP continue to investigate.