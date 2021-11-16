Manitoba to Issue Alert Ready Emergency Test

WINNIPEG — The cell phones and televisions of Manitobans will be buzzing Wednesday as the province issues a test of the Alert Ready national public alerting system.

“Testing of all components is an important and necessary part of any public alerting system,” the province said in a release.

“It provides an opportunity to validate and improve the end-to-end performance and reliability of the system to ensure it operates as it is intended on TV, radio and wireless. Test alerts also educate the public on what an emergency alert will look and sound like in the event of a life-threatening situation.”

The test alert will be distributed on TV, radio and wireless devices at 1:55 p.m. However, not all Manitobans will receive the test alert on their mobile devices. To see your device’s capability, visit AlertReady.ca.