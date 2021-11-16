Canad Inns Winter Wonderland Opening on December 3

WINNIPEG — The lights of the holiday season will twinkle once again at Red River Exhibition Park beginning early next month.

Canad Inns Winter Wonderland is returning on December 3 and will run throughout the holiday season.

“We’re so excited to be back this holiday season,” said Garth Rogerson, CEO, Red River Exhibition Association. “The Canad Inns Winter Wonderland light show is always such a great event for people wanting to get out and enjoy the holiday season. They can either stay in the warmth of their own vehicle or have some fun on our natural skating rink!”

Unlike last year’s scaled-down event due to the pandemic, visitors will be able to exit their vehicles if they wish to enjoy skating, photo ops, and some delicious treats.

Advance tickets are $15 plus GST per family vehicle, up to seven passengers. Tickets are available at Circle K, Giant Tiger and Valu-Lots, or can be purchased online. Tickets at the gate will cost $20 per vehicle.

Canad Inns Winter Wonderland will run nightly until January 8, 2022 from 6-10 p.m., excluding Christmas Day, when the attraction will be closed.

During the light show’s 22 years, more than $340,000 has been donated to Manitoba charities. A portion of this year’s proceeds will go to KidSport Manitoba and the Red River Exhibition Foundation.

ChrisD.ca will be giving away 20 vehicle passes to this year’s event. Watch our contests page for more information in the coming weeks or subscribe to our contest email newsletter to be notified when the giveaway is live.