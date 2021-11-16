One Killed When Vehicle Hits Guard Rail, Erupts into Flames on Highway 6

Manitoba RCMP are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash on Highway 6 last weekend.

Mounties say at around 4:15 a.m. on November 14, a southbound vehicle collided with the guard rail on the bridge at South Twin Creek. The crash happened approximately 46 kilometres south of Grand Rapids.

Officers arrived to find the vehicle completely burnt and two people standing nearby.

A passenger in the backseat of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A 29-year-old man from Moose Lake was taken to the nursing station with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 26-year-old woman from Opaskwayak Cree Nation was taken to the nursing station with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the vehicle involved, a brown Chevrolet Equinox with Manitoba plate KGW 277, was involved in an earlier incident in Chemawawin. At around 2:20 a.m., employees working at a checkstop on Highway 327 were allegedly threatened by those in the vehicle. The Equinox then left the scene and was involved in the collision a short time later.

RCMP are asking anyone with information on these incidents to contact Grand Rapids RCMP at (204) 639-2467 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477