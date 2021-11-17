Police Investigating Maryland Street Shooting

WINNIPEG — A man is in hospital listed in critical condition following a shooting in the 500 block of Maryland Street on Tuesday.

Police were called to the area at around 4:30 p.m. and located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers began administering first aid before the man was transported to hospital.

No further details are available and police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at (204) 986-9216 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).