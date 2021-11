Manitoba RCMP have charged a Brandon man with manslaughter in connection to the death of a 55-year-old man from Oak Lake Beach on November 12.

Nolan Christianson, 27, was identified and arrested in Souris a short time after the homicide last Friday.

The victim was stabbed on the main road in the community just before 7 p.m. and later died on scene.

Christianson remains in custody and no further suspects are wanted.