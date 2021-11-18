Manitoba RCMP Investigate String of Suspected Arsons

Manitoba RCMP are investigating multiple arsons in the area of Bunibonibee Cree Nation.

A storage building in the community erupted into flames on November 15 and is considered a completed loss. Adjacent buildings received minor damage.

Nobody was inside the building at the time and no injuries were reported.

Roughly one hour later, officers were called to a vehicle fire in the central area of the community. The vehicle was also a complete loss and no injuries were reported.

The next day, firefighters responded to a structure fire at a residence in the Mud Lake area, followed by a second structure fire nearby. In both incidents, the buildings were lost and no injuries were reported.

RCMP believe the fires were arson and that they are related. Police continue to investigate.