179 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Thursday; 8 Deaths

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 179 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 66,184.

Eight additional deaths were also reported:

A woman in her 90s from Prairie Mountain Health region linked to an unspecified variant of concern and the outbreak at the Benito Personal Care Home (reported Tuesday)

A man in his 60s from Southern Health (reported Wednesday)

A man in his 70s from Prairie Mountain Health (reported Wednesday)

A man in his 30s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Thursday)

A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Thursday)

A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the Delta variant of concern (reported Thursday)

A woman in her 80s from the Southern Health region, linked to the outbreak at Third Crossing Manor (reported Thursday)

A man in his 80s from the Southern Health region, linked to the outbreak at Third Crossing Manor (reported Thursday)

Health officials say there are 1,404 active cases, 63,499 people have recovered, and 111 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 24 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,281.

440 new cases of the virus have been identified since Monday: 99 cases on Tuesday, Nov. 16; 162 cases on Wednesday, Nov. 17 and 179 cases today. This includes:

27 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

50 cases in the Northern health region

69 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

167 cases in the Southern Health region

127 cases in the Winnipeg health region

3,682 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 1,141,753.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.