Winnipeg Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on Highway 8

Selkirk RCMP are investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision that occurred on Highway 8 Thursday morning just south of Meadowdale Road.

Emergency crews in the RM of St. Andrews responded to the scene at around 7 a.m. and found two pickup trucks travelling north and south, respectively, had collided head-on. Road conditions were extremely icy at the time of the crash, according to RCMP.

One of the trucks had three people inside, including the 28-year-old Fisher Branch man driving, along with a 57-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman, both from Winnipeg. The two men were sent to hospital with serious injuries, while the woman was pronounced deceased on scene.

The 32-year-old Clandeboye man driving the other truck was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Selkirk RCMP continue to investigate.