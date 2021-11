Winnipeg police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found unresponsive in the 400 block of River Avenue on Thursday.

The victim was located on the ground at around 7:15 a.m. and first responders determined he was deceased.

Police say their initial assessment has determined that the death is suspicious in nature and the homicide unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).