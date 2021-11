Selkirk RCMP have arrested two people following a seizure of cocaine and cash at a local home.

Officers executed a search warrant on Britannia Close in Selkirk on November 12, where they seized approximately 100 grams of cocaine and a small amount of Canadian currency.

A 41-year-old woman and a 44-year-old woman, both from Selkirk, were arrested and will appear in court on January 31, 2022, in Selkirk.

They each face drug-related charges.

RCMP continue to investigate.