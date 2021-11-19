Province Commits $1.5M to End Homelessness Winnipeg

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is funding warming spaces for the city’s homeless population this winter.

The province is providing $1.5 million to End Homelessness Winnipeg to create an additional warming space with up to 150 new overnight beds in Winnipeg for those in need.

“Our objective is to provide short-term emergency housing and work with individuals towards longer-term housing solutions, and our priority is to engage and invite individuals currently residing in unsafe circumstances including encampments and other public spaces,” said Jason Whitford, CEO of End Homelessness Winnipeg.

“It is hoped this Indigenous-led resource will provide additional warming options for people experiencing homelessness this winter, while permanent housing alternatives are created.”

The new warming space will be guided by a coalition of Indigenous organizations, with Elder Wally Swain gifting the new resource the name N’Dinawemak –– Our Relatives. It will offer a community care camp starting today, with two tipis and supervised fires operating 24-7 throughout the winter.

A property at 190 Disraeli Freeway will serve as the site for the new overnight beds and is being provided by a private-sector partner.