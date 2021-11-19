Manitoba Expected to Administer First Children’s Vaccines Next Week

WINNIPEG — Following Health Canada’s approval and the recommendation by the National Advisory Committee on Immunization on Friday of Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine against COVID-19, Manitoba is expected to administer the first doses into the arms of kids aged five to 11 by next week.

The province says parents and caregivers will be able to book appointments for children no sooner than Monday, November 22 at 6 a.m., either online or through the vaccine call centre at 1-844-626-8222 (1-844-MAN-VACC).

Officials say some people have tried to pre-book appointments next week in anticipation of the vaccine being available. Those who have done so will be turned away at the clinic and their appointments are considered invalid. The province says there will be a separate booking option for children aged five to 11.

“Times for appointments specific to COVID-19 vaccines for children ages five to 11 are still being finalized and will depend on the delivery of the pediatric vaccine in the province,” a release said. “However, the first appointments are expected to be available as early as the end of next week.”

NACI recommends children receive their COVID-19 vaccine two weeks before or after any other vaccines they may receive to better monitor for any side effects. Manitoba recommendations are consistent with NACI on this, but children who have received a different vaccine within the last 14 days will not be turned away.

Approximately 125,000 kids are eligible for the vaccine in Manitoba within the age range of five to 11.