Winnipeg police are investigating after a pizza delivery man was robbed in the 400 block of Stradbrook Avenue on Thursday night.

Police say the victim was in the process of delivering a hot pie when he was confronted by the unknown suspect brandishing an axe who demanded the pizza. The victim fled but was pursued a short distance until he was able to get to safety. He wasn’t injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).