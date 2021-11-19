Winnipeg First Responders Warn of Dangers Surrounding Thin Ice

Winnipeg emergency officials are warning the public of the danger surrounding open water as temperatures continue to drop.

“We are starting to see thin layers of ice forming on the river and ponds, said assistant chief Mark Reshaur, Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service. “All residents should stay away from these surfaces and their banks as the thickness of the ice is unpredictable.”

Parents and teachers are urged to speak to children and students about the dangers of waterways. The city says dog owners should keep dogs on leashes around the ice to prevent them from chasing geese onto thin ice.

Winnipeg police consider all frozen bodies of water within the city to be unsafe for recreational use with the exception of certain areas that are monitored, such as The Forks Centennial River Trail.

While signage warning of thin ice may not be present at all waterways, the public is reminded the danger is still the same and all ice should be treated as unsafe.

The WFPS responds to approximately 200 water and ice safety calls for service every year.