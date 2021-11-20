Doctors Manitoba Holding Town Hall on Children’s COVID-19 Vaccine

WINNIPEG — With Health Canada approving Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11 on Friday, Doctors Manitoba will be holding a town hall to answer questions about the vaccine.

Manitobans will be able to ask questions directly from a panel of medical experts, including, Dr. Joss Reimer, provincial COVID-19 vaccine medical lead. The virtual town hall will be held online November 30 at 7 p.m. and broadcast live on YouTube.

“It’s only natural to have questions about a new vaccine, especially when it’s for children, and that’s why we’ve planned this town hall,” said Dr. Kristjan Thompson, president of Doctors Manitoba. “Hundreds of pediatricians and family physicians across the province are also ready to answer questions one-on-one, and in many cases, they will be offering the vaccine in their clinic too.”

Topics will include the risks to children from COVID-19, the benefits and risks of vaccination, and the safety and effectiveness of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine.

To register for the town hall, visit manitobavaccine.ca/townhall.