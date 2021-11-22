136 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Monday; 11 Deaths

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 136 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 66,826.

11 additional deaths were also reported:

A woman in her 70s from Southern Health and linked to the B.1.617.2 (delta) variant of concern (reported Friday)

A man in his 60s from Southern Health and linked to the unspecified variant of concern (reported Friday)

A man in his 70s from Southern Health (reported Friday)

A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the unspecified variant of concern (reported Friday)

A man in his 80s from Southern Health and linked to the outbreak at Third Crossing Manor (reported Saturday)

A woman in her 70s from Interlake-Eastern health region and linked to the unspecified variant of concern (reported Sunday)

A woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the unspecified variant of concern (reported Sunday)

A man in his 50s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at HSC GD4 unit, and the unspecified variant of concern (reported Sunday)

A woman in her 40s from Southern Health (reported Sunday)

A man in his 80s from Southern Health and linked to the unspecified variant of concern (reported Monday)

A woman in her 80s from Southern Health (reported Monday)

Health officials say there are 1,528 active cases, 64,006 people have recovered, and 107 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 18 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,292.

660 new cases of the virus have been identified since Friday: 201 cases on Friday, Nov. 19; 164 cases on Saturday, Nov 20; 159 cases on Sunday, Nov 21; and 136 cases today. This includes:

50 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

82 cases in the Northern health region

85 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

258 cases in the Southern Health region

185 cases in the Winnipeg health region

2,549 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 1,153,020.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.