Dallas Smith to Play Winnipeg, Brandon in May

Country music star Dallas Smith is embarking on a Canadian tour with stops in Winnipeg and Brandon next spring.

Smith will play Winnipeg’s Canada Life Centre on May 25, 2022, and the Keystone Centre in Brandon the night before on May 24.

The reigning CCMA Entertainer of the Year will be joined on the Some Things Never Change Tour by James Barker Band, Meghan Patrick, Shawn Austin, JoJo Mason, Kelly Prescott, and Manny Blu.

Tickets to both shows go on sale Friday, November 26 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.